Michigan Tech Volleyball crackes Top 25

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team is ranked No. 25 in this week’s AVCA Division II Coaches Poll. The Huskies are 12-4 and sit atop the GLIAC standings with a 7-1 conference mark. They have received votes in every poll this season.

Tech is the No. 1 seed for the GLIAC at this weekend’s Midwest Region Crossover in Hammond, Indiana. The Huskies open against No. 16 Lewis on Friday at noon. Tech also plays at 7 p.m. against Missouri-St. Louis. The tournament wraps up against No. 17 Hillsdale on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.

The Huskies swept Northern Michigan Saturday at the SDC Gym for their seventh straight victory and 10th sweep of the season.

As a team, Tech is second in NCAA Division II in assists per set (13.79), fifth in kills per set (14.73), and 32nd in hitting percentage (.246).

The Huskies were ranked in eight AVCA Top 25 polls during the spring season and finished at No. 24.

AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 - October 11, 2021

1. Washburn (40) 1163 16-1 1

2. MSU Denver (4) 1091 14-2 2

3. Angelo State (1) 1021 14-2 3

4. Central Missouri 971 14-2 5

5. Wayne State (Neb.) 924 14-2 6

6. Colorado School of Mines (1) 906 15-1 6

7. Concordia - St. Paul 873 15-3 4

8. Winona State 822 16-2 9

9. NW Missouri State 775 13-2 10

10. Southwest Minnesota State 728 15-2 11

11. Cal State San Bernardino 680 13-3 12

12. Tampa 650 13-2 8

13. West Florida 555 19-1 15

14. St Cloud State 539 13-4 16

15. Nebraska-Kearney 521 13-4 14

16. Lewis 419 14-4 13

17. Hillsdale 413 16-2 17

18. Texas-Tyler (1) 395 12-0 18

19. Nova Southeastern 359 13-1 20

20. Western Washington 279 9-4 21

21. Cal Poly Pomona 244 14-1 22

22. Oklahoma Baptist 190 12-3 19

23. Alaska-Anchorage 88 14-5 NR

24. Chaminade 79 16-4 24

25. Michigan Tech 68 12-4 NR

