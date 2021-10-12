Advertisement

Michigan Iron Industry Museum hosts ‘Tombstones Can Talk’ cemetery tour

This was the first tour since the start of the pandemic.
Michigan Iron Industry Museum sign, right, and entrance to building.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A family friendly cemetery tour took place Tuesday night in Negaunee.

The Iron Industry Museum hosted its annual ‘Tombstones Can Talk’ tour of the Negaunee City Cemetery. This was the first tour since the start of the pandemic.

The walk covered the east end of the cemetery and visit resting places of historic Negaunee figures.

Families were encouraged to bring flashlights and something to write on during the educational tour.

“I think it’s an opportunity, especially for people from out of the area to see what other cemeteries look like,” says Historian Barry James. “[We’ll] look at symbols and markers that tell us about the individuals that are buried there, and the layout of the place, which is always pretty interesting when you’re visiting cemeteries.”

The event was free for families to attend. An orientation began at 7:00 p.m. at the Museum before heading to the cemetery.

The Iron Industry Museum has additional educational events coming up this year. For a full schedule, visit the museum website.

