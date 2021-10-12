Advertisement

Menominee takes over as new number one in UPSSA HS Football Polls

North Central sill leads Eight Player division
High School Football
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -

ELEVEN PLAYER

1. Menominee     (5)   5-2   25

2. Marquette              5-2   18

3. Westwood              6-1   12

3.  Negaunee            6-1    12

5.  Calumet                5-2     5

HM Sault Ste. Marie   4-3   3

EIGHT PLAYER

1. North Central     (5)  7-0     25

2. Forest Park               7-0    19

3. Pickford                    6-1    16

4. Munising                   5-2  5

4.  Ontonagon              5-2     5

HM  Newberry            5-2   3

HM  Rudyard               5-2    2

