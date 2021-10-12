Menominee takes over as new number one in UPSSA HS Football Polls
North Central sill leads Eight Player division
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -
ELEVEN PLAYER
1. Menominee (5) 5-2 25
2. Marquette 5-2 18
3. Westwood 6-1 12
3. Negaunee 6-1 12
5. Calumet 5-2 5
HM Sault Ste. Marie 4-3 3
EIGHT PLAYER
1. North Central (5) 7-0 25
2. Forest Park 7-0 19
3. Pickford 6-1 16
4. Munising 5-2 5
4. Ontonagon 5-2 5
HM Newberry 5-2 3
HM Rudyard 5-2 2
