Marquette Plaza parking lot switches to one-way traffic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Plaza property manager is reminding the public of the new change in traffic flow in the plaza parking lot. The whole parking lot has just finished being re-sealed and is now a one way.

When entering the plaza driveway, drivers will need to go around the back of Starbucks to get to the main parking lot. And those exiting the parking lot will continue to drive around Papa Murphy’s.

The property manager, also a REMAX First Realty Realtor, Erin Wasik, says the change will make the whole parking lot safer for everyone.

“It’s definitely going to improve safety, both for pedestrians and for people in their cars,” says Wasik. “Especially with the tight corner by the corner of Papa Murphy’s. If all the traffic is coming from one direction, it should be easier for people.”

Wasik says this fix has been a long time coming, as the businesses’ employees and customers have been voicing concerns for almost a year.

