Marquette Maritime Museum hosting Ghosts of Lighthouse Point tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum is getting ready to close for the season, but first it’s hosting the annual Ghosts of Lighthouse Point tours.

Happening this Thursday through Saturday, the tours will include actors portraying historical figures from Marquette’s past. The Maritime Museum couldn’t host the event last year because of the pandemic.

“The Marquette Maritime Museum is a non-profit historical museum so this is our biggest fundraiser for the year and we were not able to hold it last year so this one is really important for us and it just raises general operating expenses for us, it’s fun, it’s scary and you’re actually going to learn a little bit of history while you’re here,” said Hilary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum Director.

The tours run from 7-10 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The first hour is for kids 12 and under. General admission is $10, $5 for kids under 12. The maritime museum is accepting donations of canned goods for the NMU Food Pantry.

