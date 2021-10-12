Marquette County Apportionment Committee approves final redistricting map

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Apportionment Committee met again late Tuesday afternoon to vote on a new redistricting map.

A vote for map 6c was previously tabled when the committee met last Friday because there was no formal motion on the floor.

On Tuesday, attendees expressed concern about the lack of transparency because map 6c was not posted on the county website for the public to see.

In the end, the committee unanimously voted on map 6a, which Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma, says will benefit the voters.

“We want the voters and their votes to count, and we want the cities and townships to work well,” said Talsma. “As a county officer, I think that’s important to make sure that that happens.”

The plan was submitted to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson before Tuesday’s 8:00 p.m. deadline.

To look at how Marquette County will be redistricted, click here.

