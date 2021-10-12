Hulkkonen Farm offers family friendly fall fun

NISULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The fall fun doesn’t stop at the pumpkin patch.

Hulkkonen Farm in Nisula is holding a zombie hunt each Friday and Saturday from 8 to midnight until Halloween.

Players will roam the farm with a paintball gun, searching for live zombies. All ages are welcome to play, but the farm owners say to be aware that the zombies may be frightening to younger children.

The farm also offers traditional paintball shooting, a corn maze, a hay ride, animal feeding, and new this year- mini golf and concessions.

“A mom came up to me and says her kids are on their phones all the time. They were out here for three hours and they haven’t even touched their phones. So that tells you it’s a lot of freedom and fun out here.” says Judy Hulkkonen.

The farm is located at 9299 Strawberry Lane. It’s open on the weekends from 11 to 6:30, with the zombie hunt running from 8 to midnight.

You can purchase your zombie hunt tickets here and read more about Hulkkonen Farm on Facebook.

