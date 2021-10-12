Advertisement

Grand re-opening for Dickinson County emergency room

The facility features state of the art equipment to better serve patients
Staff and community partners gathered to celebrate the grand re-opening
Staff and community partners gathered to celebrate the grand re-opening(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Healthcare System celebrated the grand re-opening of its renovated emergency room.

The new facility features state of the art equipment, new isolation rooms, and an open concept reception area to manage the flow of traffic. The hospital says the community requested this renovation, and staff is excited to better serve patients.

“One to keep in mind was with the advent of COVID we needed privacy and specialized rooms that can handle those types of patients, not only now but in the future. And to create and environment to create optimal care for the emergency room patients as they come to Dickinson,” said Chuck Nelson, DCHS CEO.

DCHS says the partnership with Marshfield Clinic Health System will allow for more financial improvements in the future.

