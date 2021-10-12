Advertisement

Fresh Coast Film Festival returns to Marquette this weekend

The festival has over 100 adventure documentaries to show at different venues in the downtown area.
File photo of Fresh Coast Film Festival banner in Marquette.
File photo of Fresh Coast Film Festival banner in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the fresh coast film festival makes its way back to Marquette.

The festival has over 100 adventure documentaries planned to show at different venues in the downtown area. Films will be shown throughout the day Friday and Saturday in the Masonic Center, the Ore Dock Brewing Company, Peter White Library, and some others.

The weekend kicks off with a free Thursday night event at Lower Harbor, with food trucks, rally cars, and four films.

This is the festivals fifth year, and the founder, Bugsy Sailor, has high hopes for its continuation.

“Our big goal is to bring as many filmmakers here as possible. We have about 70 filmmakers coming here this weekend,” says Bugsy. “And we’ve seen a lot of great results already; some of those filmmakers have begun to collaborate with each other on film projects since Fresh Coast has begun.”

Some films shown this weekend include “The Humongous Fungus Among Us”, and “The Iron Family”, which features a family from Iron River.

To get tickets for this weekend’s festival, go to the Fresh Coast Film Festival website.

