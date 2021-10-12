Advertisement

Escanaba Township Board still working on solar ordinance

The Township Board wants the community to know they haven’t forgotten about this project.
Escanaba Township Municipal Complex. (WLUC photo)
Escanaba Township Municipal Complex. (WLUC photo)(WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - In a meeting on Monday night, the Escanaba Township Board said they will be comparing the Delta County solar ordinance to their own, hoping to learn and make improvements.

In 2019, the Planning Commission chose members for an ad hoc committee. This board is made up of nine people with expertise in areas like solar technology, agriculture and hydrology.

“We do have a draft from Delta County, let everybody know that we’re on the same page, that we’re still working on it,” said Tom Rymkos, Escanaba Township Supervisor.

In previous meetings, community members attended to express concerns around the solar ordinance. There were no public comments on the topic during Monday’s meeting.

