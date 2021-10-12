Dickinson County Healthcare System signs letter of intent to join Marshfield Clinic Health System

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. & MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Healthcare (DCH), and Marshfield Clinic Health System have signed a Letter of Intent for DCH hospital and clinics to join Marshfield Clinic.

The health care organizations say the deal would bring Marshfield Clinic’s world-class health system to the Upper Peninsula and provides DCH with deep resources for the continued expansion of locally-based services, providers and locations.

“This is a game-changer for our local community,” said Chuck Nelson, CEO of Dickinson County Healthcare. “Our momentum at DCH is stronger than ever. Joining Marshfield Clinic helps us expand locally-based access to even higher-quality health care. Together we will add more primary care and specialty providers, widen our scope of services and improve our care environments across all our locations. As a physician-led organization, Marshfield Clinic is best prepared to help lead the health care discussion in the Upper Peninsula.”

The partnership will focus on expanding locally-provided outpatient surgeries, supporting DCH’s large pediatric team with Marshfield Children’s Hospital, and growing DCH’s primary care provider team with a powerful provider recruiting network. It will also enhance emergency services provided to the community through Marshfield Clinic’s capability to ensure patients get the highest level of care needed beyond the exceptional services already provided at DCH.

Another key element of the partnership is the construction of a new state-of-the-art Cancer Center, which would bring a full spectrum of oncology services to the region. The center would incorporate already initiated multi-million-dollar capital expenditures for a highly advanced linear accelerator that provides radiation treatment and nuclear medicine technology for diagnostics.

Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System, said the new partnership with DCH will transform rural health care in the Iron Mountain region.

“We know how vital access to local, quality care is for rural communities. Many patients across rural America have little or no access to public transit and drive an hour or more for even routine care. In Michigan and Wisconsin, that means long distances on icy winter roads,” Turney said. “Our integrated model allows us to deliver the full continuum of health care and services in small, rural communities. We are excited to extend care for the first time beyond the borders of Wisconsin, and we could not have a better partner in this venture than DCH. Together, we will define the future of rural health care, and create a regional hub for care in the Upper Peninsula.”

“Marshfield Clinic Health System’s leadership and staff are friendly, smart and engaging,” said Margaret Minerick, board chair of Dickinson County Health System. “Our cultures are aligned, and we could not be more comfortable and confident in our choice to join Marshfield.”

The next step is for the organizations to develop a definitive operating agreement, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

Final closing would occur in 2022.

Additional terms of the deal won’t be shared at this time.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is an integrated health system whose mission is to enrich lives through accessible, affordable compassionate health care. The Health System serves Wisconsin with more than 1,400 providers comprising 170 specialties, health plan, and research and education programs. Primary operations include Marshfield Clinic, nine Marshfield Medical Center hospitals, Marshfield Children’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Security Health Plan and Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. Learn more at marshfieldclinic.org.

Dickinson County Healthcare System hopsital is a 49-bed, general medical and surgical hospital in Iron Mountain, Michigan. The hospital serves communities in Michigan’s central Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin. It has over 70 providers on staff and more than 700 employees providing a broad range of high quality acute care including inpatient, outpatient, diagnostic, and specialty services. It also has primary care clinics in Iron Mountain, Kingsford, and Norway, Michigan, and Florence, Wisconsin.

