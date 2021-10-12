Advertisement

Another vote today on map to use for redistricting in Marquette County

Vote tabled because of no formal motion
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Another vote is happening in Marquette County regarding the map to use for redistricting.

On Tuesday, The Marquette County Apportionment Commission will meet in an open session to vote again on maps 5c and 6c for Marquette county after a vote last Friday, October 8 did not follow the proper motion.

It’ll be held this afternoon at 4 p.m.

The public is invited via zoom to take part in the meeting.

You can find the link to zoom meeting by clicking here.

TV6′s Matt Price will have more on the story later tonight on your TV6 news.

