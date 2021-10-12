Another vote today on map to use for redistricting in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Another vote is happening in Marquette County regarding the map to use for redistricting.

On Tuesday, The Marquette County Apportionment Commission will meet in an open session to vote again on maps 5c and 6c for Marquette county after a vote last Friday, October 8 did not follow the proper motion.

It’ll be held this afternoon at 4 p.m.

The public is invited via zoom to take part in the meeting.

