United Way of Delta County community survey

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Delta County needs your help.

The nonprofit organization has an online community survey to help prioritize work in the community. Anyone 18 and older is welcome to take the survey through October 23.

This will give Delta County residents an opportunity to share their ideas, concerns and needs.

“The United Way of Delta County supports many local programs, mostly through nonprofit partners here in Delta County, mostly around the areas of education, financial stability and health,” said Julie Mallard, executive director for the United Way of Delta County.

To take the survey online, click here.

If you’d like a paper copy of the survey, call United Way of Delta County at (906) 786-3736.

