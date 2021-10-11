Advertisement

Showers widespread overnight and into Tuesday a.m. with a few strong storms possible

Locally heavy rain possible mainly in the Central and Eastern U.P. overnight through Tuesday morning.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A low pressure system tracking northeast over Southern Wisconsin brings deep moisture and showery, even stormy weather (mainly in the central and eastern counties) Monday night and into Tuesday. In addition to lightning, storms may be severe in the form of locally heavy downpours, with slight risks of large hail, damaging wind gusts and a tornado. Shower and storm activity diminishes Tuesday evening as the low moves northeast of Upper Michigan.

Find the National Weather Service’s tip for severe weather preparedness HERE.

With the jet stream orientating from southwest to northeast over the U.P., it brings in a series of systems to produce off and on showers over the region throughout the week, then a cooldown to more seasonal temperatures by the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms which may become severe (mainly over the Central & Eastern U.P.); winds southeast through northwest 5 to 15 mph; mild

>Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 70s (coolest west)

Wednesday: Chance of a.m. drizzle and patchy fog; otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon showers beginning west; mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 50s

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly over the north wind belts; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Investigation underway after car crash in Marquette County
Menominee suspects facing drug charges
UPDATE: Names released for 2 arrested on meth, heroin charges in Menominee
Deadly Crash Graphic
Woman dies two days after single-car crash in Marinette County
Police lights graphic.
Escanaba man jailed on domestic violence charge
FILE. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign.
Norway-Vulcan High School closed Monday

Latest News

am showers
Active week to bring multiple rounds of rain
Patchy a.m. fog Saturday then becoming partly sunny with pop-up showers in the afternoon.
Fewer showers Saturday, then another round sweeps west to east Sunday
Oct. 8, 2021
Expect periods of rain showers through Sunday
Warm and increasingly humid air leading to areas of dense a.m. fog and scattered showers in the...
Patchy fog again Friday morning plus a chance of showers