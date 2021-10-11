Showers widespread overnight and into Tuesday a.m. with a few strong storms possible

A low pressure system tracking northeast over Southern Wisconsin brings deep moisture and showery, even stormy weather (mainly in the central and eastern counties) Monday night and into Tuesday. In addition to lightning, storms may be severe in the form of locally heavy downpours, with slight risks of large hail, damaging wind gusts and a tornado. Shower and storm activity diminishes Tuesday evening as the low moves northeast of Upper Michigan.

Find the National Weather Service’s tip for severe weather preparedness HERE.

With the jet stream orientating from southwest to northeast over the U.P., it brings in a series of systems to produce off and on showers over the region throughout the week, then a cooldown to more seasonal temperatures by the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms which may become severe (mainly over the Central & Eastern U.P.); winds southeast through northwest 5 to 15 mph; mild

>Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 70s (coolest west)

Wednesday: Chance of a.m. drizzle and patchy fog; otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon showers beginning west; mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. showers; mild

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 50s

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly over the north wind belts; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60

