Ryan Report - October 11, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan shares some old clips and more recent interviews, related to 30th anniversary last month for the Superior Dome opening in Marquette, among other things.

In Part 1, Ryan shared a December 2007 interview clip with respected athlete and coach Buck Nystrom.

In Part 2, Ryan shares a conversation with Patrick Gagliardi, current Michigan Liquor Control Commission Chairman, about the funding to build the Superior Dome on Northern Michigan University’s campus. Much of this was done by late State Representative Dominic Jacobetti.

In Part 3, an older clip voiced by former TV6er, Greg Trick, is shared as the Superior Dome opened for the first football game there in 1991.

In Part 4, Ryan recalls a song that popped into his head recently, from his radio DJ days, and how polka music isn’t heard on the radio anymore.

