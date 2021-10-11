Advertisement

Norway-Vulcan High School closed Monday

FILE. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign.
FILE. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Norway-Vulcan High School is closed Monday, October 11.

According to a Facebook post from the district, due to a large number of staff being sick, and the inability to find substitute teachers Norway High School is closed for the day.

If you are or if you know of anyone interested in substitute teaching, please call (906) 563-9552.

Click here for the Facebook post.

