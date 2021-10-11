The Northern Michigan University Native American Student Association celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Today, Northern Michigan University students gathered to honor indigenous people worldwide.

October 11th is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and the N.M.U. Native American Student Association celebrated accordingly.

The group’s theme this year is, “a day of healing and celebration.”

According to the N.A.S.A. president, only 26 percent of all Native American high school students pursue higher education, and the group wants the community to know their strength.

“I’m really excited to have our first, official face-to-face Indigenous Peoples’ Day this year,” Yrsala Anwatin, Vice President of the Native American Student Association at N.M.U., said.

“For me, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, its celebrated worldwide and its a day to celebrate the cultures, languages, histories and particularly the resilience of Indigenous Peoples throughout the world.”

The morning ceremony featured drum songs, speakers and the unveiling of a new land acknowledgement sign.

The night ceremony featured a keynote speaker, panel discussion and live music.

