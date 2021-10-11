Advertisement

The Northern Michigan University Native American Student Association celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Events included drum songs, live music, guest speakers, unveiling of a new land acknowledgement sign, a panel discussion and a celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ strength across the globe.
Indigenous Land Acknowledgement Sign at Northern Michigan University
Indigenous Land Acknowledgement Sign at Northern Michigan University(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Today, Northern Michigan University students gathered to honor indigenous people worldwide.

October 11th is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and the N.M.U. Native American Student Association celebrated accordingly.

The group’s theme this year is, “a day of healing and celebration.”

According to the N.A.S.A. president, only 26 percent of all Native American high school students pursue higher education, and the group wants the community to know their strength.

“I’m really excited to have our first, official face-to-face Indigenous Peoples’ Day this year,” Yrsala Anwatin, Vice President of the Native American Student Association at N.M.U., said.

“For me, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, its celebrated worldwide and its a day to celebrate the cultures, languages, histories and particularly the resilience of Indigenous Peoples throughout the world.”

The morning ceremony featured drum songs, speakers and the unveiling of a new land acknowledgement sign.

The night ceremony featured a keynote speaker, panel discussion and live music.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Investigation underway after car crash in Marquette County
Menominee suspects facing drug charges
UPDATE: Names released for 2 arrested on meth, heroin charges in Menominee
Deadly Crash Graphic
Woman dies two days after single-car crash in Marinette County
Police lights graphic.
Escanaba man jailed on domestic violence charge
FILE. Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign.
Norway-Vulcan High School closed Monday

Latest News

The Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute at Northern Michigan University promotes online...
The Upper Peninsula Cybersecurity Institute at Northern Michigan University promotes online safety for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
New tech helps locate at-risk individuals efficiently
New tech helps locate at-risk individuals efficiently
Chair yoga for seniors comes to Florence County
Chair yoga for seniors comes to Florence County
The workouts will use cardio and weights to achieve maximum benefits
New high intensity workout classes come to Dickinson County YMCA