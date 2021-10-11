Advertisement

No one injured after apartment fire in Escanaba

Fire
Fire(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - No one is injured after an apartment fire in Escanaba.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officials responded to 2711 5th avenue south around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, smoke was filling up the basement and an electric dryer was on fire.

The fire was immediately put out.

The building sustained minor smoke and water damage.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

