No one injured after apartment fire in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - No one is injured after an apartment fire in Escanaba.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officials responded to 2711 5th avenue south around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, smoke was filling up the basement and an electric dryer was on fire.

The fire was immediately put out.

The building sustained minor smoke and water damage.

