New tech helps locate at-risk individuals efficiently

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A new collaboration targets specific at-risk groups to make search and rescue missions more efficient.

If one of your loved ones disappears in the Western UP – the search team will soon be better prepared.

The sheriff offices of Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon Counties, as well as Superior Search and Rescue, will begin training on Tuesday with Project Lifesaver.

It’s a preventative service focused on individuals with cognitive disabilities. Such as people living with dementia or autism that may wander from home.

“The organization utilizes a radio frequency band that the person would wear at all times,” said Houghton County Detective Lieutenant Charlie Klein. “If this person wanders away and becomes lost, the sheriff’s department along with Superior Search and Rescue would respond with the equipment that could track and locate the radio frequency.”

The push for the service began after the search for Cam Besonen in Ontonagon County.

Klein, who has a daughter with Down syndrome, applied for a grant through Portage Health Foundation in hopes that no other family would have to ever lose their children.

“Back in April this year, we all witnessed a tragedy that took place in Ontonagon,” said Klein. “Cam Besonen, a 17-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from home. It took several days and hundreds of volunteers and workers to locate him.”

Ontonagon County Sheriff Dave Rantala says a similar search mission using Project Lifesaver could be as quick as ten minutes and only require a handful of staff – as opposed to hundreds.

“I would love it if we had this technology and we never need it. But, if we need it, it’s going to have a much better outcome than I had,” said Rantala. “I’ve been sheriff for nine years and undersheriff for 12 and that was the worst day of my career. Telling the parents that we found him, but not alive.”

Training and registration with Project Lifesaver will last through November. The first 50 families could have their own tracker bands by December.

