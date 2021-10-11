Advertisement

New high intensity workout classes come to Dickinson County YMCA

The classes provide fast-paced, full-body workouts in a short amount of time
The workouts will use cardio and weights to achieve maximum benefits
(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - New fitness classes start at the Northern Lights YMCA in Iron Mountain. It won’t be hard to break a sweat with new classes of high intensity interval training and hot Pilates.

The workouts feature a fast-paced full-body workout aimed at maximizing benefits in a small amount of time. While combining cardio and weights, the workout alternates short periods of intense exercise with shorter recovery periods.

“It’s a fun, fun way to get a good workout in. It’s also a really great way to get a lot of a workout in in a short amount of time. That’s the other benefit, you don’t have to spend a lot of time doing it, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Michele Hansen, H.I.I.T. Instructor.

Both classes are Monday and Wednesday, and begin at 5:15 p.m. CT. Classes are free for members, and non-members pay either $55 or $60, depending on the class.

