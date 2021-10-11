Advertisement

New flower shop coming to Downtown Negaunee

Shailah Pelto outside her newly purchased future flower shop
Shailah Pelto outside her newly purchased future flower shop(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new flower shop is coming to Downtown Negaunee. Shailah Pelto, of Shailah’s Flower Garden has purchased property in Negaunee on Iron Street.

It’s currently a laundromat, called Washtown USA in front. She’s working to turn the back part of the property into a flower shop. Pelto has taught wreath making sessions, pop-flower shops and farmer’s markets for years now. She hopes to bring that same green thumb to Negaunee.

“I’ve been grown flowers and arranging them for about 10 years now, I was previously located in Chatham and now I’m here in Negaunee, so I am looking to provide flowers, there’s no flower shop in Negaunee anymore, Shelly’s was wonderful, I have big shoes to fill, and I’m excited to grow flowers and sell flowers right here in Negaunee,” Pelto said.

Pelto is planning on a grand opening around Valentine’s Day next year. In the mean time she’s available for pick up and delivery.

