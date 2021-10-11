New flower shop coming to Downtown Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new flower shop is coming to Downtown Negaunee. Shailah Pelto, of Shailah’s Flower Garden has purchased property in Negaunee on Iron Street.

It’s currently a laundromat, called Washtown USA in front. She’s working to turn the back part of the property into a flower shop. Pelto has taught wreath making sessions, pop-flower shops and farmer’s markets for years now. She hopes to bring that same green thumb to Negaunee.

“I’ve been grown flowers and arranging them for about 10 years now, I was previously located in Chatham and now I’m here in Negaunee, so I am looking to provide flowers, there’s no flower shop in Negaunee anymore, Shelly’s was wonderful, I have big shoes to fill, and I’m excited to grow flowers and sell flowers right here in Negaunee,” Pelto said.

Pelto is planning on a grand opening around Valentine’s Day next year. In the mean time she’s available for pick up and delivery.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.