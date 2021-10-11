New COVID-19 testing site now open in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new COVID-19 test site has opened up in Marquette Township inside the Westwood Mall. County leaders are hoping this helps ease overcrowding at the other test site, Sawyer International Airport.

The airport site is open to ticketed passengers or airport tenants on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Westwood Mall site is open to the public.

“The testing site at the Westwood Mall is open to all of the general public which is really going to help alleviate the overcrowding that we’ve seen here at the airport,” said Megan Murray, Sawyer International Airport Assistant Manager.

The Sawyer site has been extended until January 31. The Westwood Mall site is open seven days a week from 1-7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sunday it’s 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

