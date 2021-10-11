Advertisement

Mobile FARM Lab visits Cherry Creek Elementary in Chocolay Township

The FARM Science Lab
The FARM Science Lab(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Cherry Creek Elementary in Chocolay Township got a chance to learn about farming Monday afternoon. They visited a mobile farm science lab.

Inside, the students learned about a variety of products produced through farming and some of the science that modern farming incorporates. The goal is to give students an out-of-classroom, hands-on lesson about farming and science.

“We want the students to know where their food comes from, we also want to instill an interest in science and agriculture careers we have visited over 30,000 students and 400 teachers in two years,” said Regional Educator Marsha Wainio.

The farm lab recently had stops in the Ironwood area and it’s headed to the Eastern U.P. next week before heading downstate.

