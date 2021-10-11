Advertisement

Michigan Tech ranked 16th in this week’s USCHO Poll

Sweep over Wsiconsin impresses voters
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 16 in this week’s USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies jumped into the poll after a non-conference sweep at Wisconsin last week to begin the season.

The Huskies play their home opener this weekend as No. 17 Notre Dame comes to the MacInnes Student Ice Arena on Friday for a 7:07 p.m. start. The Fighting Irish come to Houghton for the first time since January 1982. Tech then hosts the USA Hockey National Team Development Program on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

Tech received votes in the preseason poll and last week’s poll. The Black and Gold was in the top 20 four times last season with the highest ranking of 18 on February 15 and January 25.

USCHO Division I Men’s Poll - October 11, 2021

Team Record Points Last

1. Minnesota State (17) 3-1-0 949 1

2. St. Cloud (14) 3-1-0 945 2

3. Michigan (16) 2-0-0 905 3

4. Minnesota (1) 2-0-0 801 4

5. Minnesota Duluth (1) 2-0-0 789 5

6. Boston College 1-0-1 699 6

7. North Dakota 2-0-0 679 8

8. Quinnipiac 1-0-1 618 9

9. Massachusetts 0-2-0 582 7

10. Providence 3-0-0 566 11

11. Denver (1) 2-0-0 543 12

12. Boston University 1-1-0 376 10

13. Omaha 3-1-0 337 17

14. Harvard 0-0-0 295 14

15. Cornell 0-0-0 249 16

16. Michigan Tech 2-0-0 239 NR

17. Notre Dame 1-0-0 164 19

18. Northeastern 2-1-0 150 18

19. Western Michigan 2-0-0 147 NR

20. Bemidji State 0-2-0 146 15

