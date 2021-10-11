Investigation underway after car crash in Marquette County

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation is ongoing after a car crash in Marquette county.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s office, a 36-year old man and his 6-year old son were exiting a driveway off of county road 545 north near Heidtman in Skandia around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

When the Chevrolet was pulling out of the driveway, a Hyundai traveling south crossed the center line and hit the vehicle.

Two men and one woman were in the Hyundai.

Both of the men left the scene.

One suspect was located and arrested nearby.

The other suspect who was believed to be the driver was not found.

One man and the woman sustained minor injuries.

The child in Chevrolet sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UP Health System Marquette.

