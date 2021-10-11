Finlandia University president stepping down after 2021-2022 school year

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On October 6, President Philip Johnson informed the Finlandia University Board of Trustees that he will be stepping down at the end of the current academic year.

In a letter to the trustees, President Johnson wrote, “It has been a profound privilege and deep joy to serve Finlandia’s Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and students. I am confident new leadership will emerge that is able to lead Finlandia toward a more prosperous future.”

Board President, Julie Badel, said the Board accepted, with regret, President Johnson’s resignation.

“The Board appreciates all of the President’s hard work and accomplishments. His leadership, into and through these most difficult recent years, has Finlandia emerging stronger.”

According to his biography on the Finlandia’s website, “Rev. Dr. Philip Johnson came to Finlandia University in January 2006 as campus pastor and assistant to the president. From August 2006 until June 2007, he served as campus pastor and associate dean of Finlandia’s Suomi College of Arts & Sciences. He became the university’s 16th president July 1, 2007.”

As Finlandia celebrates its 125th anniversary, the search for the University’s next president will begin immediately.

“The Board looks forward to the next president continuing the progress we have enjoyed under President Johnson’s leadership,” commented Badel.

