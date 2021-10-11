Advertisement

Finlandia University president stepping down after 2021-2022 school year

President Philip Johnson became the university’s 16th president on July 1, 2007.
Finlandia University President Philip Johnson.
Finlandia University President Philip Johnson.(Finlandia University)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On October 6, President Philip Johnson informed the Finlandia University Board of Trustees that he will be stepping down at the end of the current academic year.  

In a letter to the trustees, President Johnson wrote, “It has been a profound privilege and deep joy to serve Finlandia’s Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and students. I am confident new leadership will emerge that is able to lead Finlandia toward a more prosperous future.” 

Board President, Julie Badel, said the Board accepted, with regret, President Johnson’s resignation.

“The Board appreciates all of the President’s hard work and accomplishments. His leadership, into and through these most difficult recent years, has Finlandia emerging stronger.” 

According to his biography on the Finlandia’s website, “Rev. Dr. Philip Johnson came to Finlandia University in January 2006 as campus pastor and assistant to the president. From August 2006 until June 2007, he served as campus pastor and associate dean of Finlandia’s Suomi College of Arts & Sciences. He became the university’s 16th president July 1, 2007.”

As Finlandia celebrates its 125th anniversary, the search for the University’s next president will begin immediately.

“The Board looks forward to the next president continuing the progress we have enjoyed  under President Johnson’s leadership,” commented Badel.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Investigation underway after car crash in Marquette County
Menominee suspects facing drug charges
UPDATE: Names released for 2 arrested on meth, heroin charges in Menominee
Deadly Crash Graphic
Woman dies two days after single-car crash in Marinette County
Police lights graphic.
Escanaba man jailed on domestic violence charge
A display in Amelia's Craft Market
New craft store opens in Marquette

Latest News

Shailah Pelto outside her newly purchased future flower shop
New flower shop coming to Downtown Negaunee
Police funding graphic.
2 UP police departments among those splitting $1M in funding
Blood donations graphic.
Blood donations critically needed in Upper Michigan
"Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and Michigan State Police logos.
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement results released