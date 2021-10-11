Advertisement

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan: Hospitalizations double over last month

Data from U.P. hospitals shows there are 63 coronavirus patients right now. At this time last month, there were 30 coronavirus patients.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The number of adult coronavirus patients in Upper Michigan hospitals is more than double where it was a month ago.

Data from U.P. hospitals shows there are 63 coronavirus patients right now. Twenty are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

At this time last month, there were 30 coronavirus patients, with 11 in intensive care and four on a ventilator.

70% of the adult coronavirus patients admitted to Michigan hospitals Monday are unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated. 30%t are fully vaccinated. This is out of the 240 adults admitted statewide Monday.

Hospitals across Michigan are facing staffing shortages, extreme burnout, limited EMS ambulance services, and diminishing inpatient and ICU bed capacity.

Cases and deaths have been higher in the last month than pervious months as well.

Since last Monday, U.P. counties reported 987 new cases of the coronavirus. That’s 278 new cases since Friday. The previous two weeks had 1,001 cases (the highest weekly count all year) and 812 cases.

223 cases were added in Marquette County in the past week. Delta County reported 139. Houghton County added 90 and Menominee County, 87. Every U.P. county added at least eight new cases last week.

In the last week, new deaths totaled 13. (Alger County: 1 probable; Baraga County: 2 confirmed and (-1) probable; Chippewa County: 2 confirmed; Dickinson County: 2 confirmed and 1 probable; Houghton County: 1 confirmed and 1 probable; and 1 confirmed death each in Iron, Mackinac and Marquette counties).

For more COVID-19 data for the U.P., Michigan and nationally, click here. For more on COVID vaccination opportunities in the U.P., click here.

