Active week to bring multiple rounds of rain

A cold front moving across the U.P. will bring showers and thundershowers this morning. Then, an area of low pressure will move through tonight with our next round of widespread rain. Most of it will clear out by the afternoon. The pattern will remain active with another front bring more rain Wednesday night. Temperatures will continue to top off warmer than usual.

Today: Morning showers, mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s east, low 60s west

Tuesday: Rainy morning with scattered showers in the afternoon

>Highs: 50s west, low to mid-60s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers at night

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, cooler with drizzle

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Continued 50s

