Advertisement

Active week to bring multiple rounds of rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front moving across the U.P. will bring showers and thundershowers this morning. Then, an area of low pressure will move through tonight with our next round of widespread rain. Most of it will clear out by the afternoon. The pattern will remain active with another front bring more rain Wednesday night. Temperatures will continue to top off warmer than usual.

Today: Morning showers, mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 60s east, low 60s west

Tuesday: Rainy morning with scattered showers in the afternoon

>Highs: 50s west, low to mid-60s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers at night

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Cloudy, cooler with drizzle

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Continued 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menominee suspects facing drug charges
UPDATE: Names released for 2 arrested on meth, heroin charges in Menominee
Deadly Crash Graphic
Woman dies two days after single-car crash in Marinette County
Police lights graphic.
Escanaba man jailed on domestic violence charge
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
2 Milwaukee residents arrested on cocaine, weapons charges in Escanaba
A display in Amelia's Craft Market
New craft store opens in Marquette

Latest News

Patchy a.m. fog Saturday then becoming partly sunny with pop-up showers in the afternoon.
Fewer showers Saturday, then another round sweeps west to east Sunday
Oct. 8, 2021
Expect periods of rain showers through Sunday
Warm and increasingly humid air leading to areas of dense a.m. fog and scattered showers in the...
Patchy fog again Friday morning plus a chance of showers
Oct. 7, 2021
Patchy dense fog again Thursday morning with clouds increasing later ahead of rain chances