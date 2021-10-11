2 UP police departments among those splitting $1M in funding

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Michigan police departments are among those splitting more than $1 million in statewide funds.

Building on her MI Safe Communities plan to reduce violent crime, Governor Gretchen Whitmer Monday announced that police agencies across the state of Michigan will receive additional funding to boost public safety initiatives.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) was awarded a $182,328 grant to support de-escalation training through the United States Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training Program, which Governor Whitmer advocated for earlier this year.

The governor also announced 11 other local agencies across the state are being awarded a total of $1,025,138, supporting the governor’s goal of increasing public safety.

“I applaud the Department of Justice for investing in Michigan’s public safety by awarding our State Police and 11 local agencies across the state over $1 million in grants,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan’s brave troopers and law enforcement officers are at the forefront of the crucial work needed to reduce crime and keep our communities safe. Thanks to this grant, MSP is able to continue its efforts to strengthen de-escalation training to ensure police and community members alike can make it home safe at the end of each day.”

Last year, Governor Whitmer partnered with law enforcement organizations and community leaders to help strengthen police-community relations.

“At the core of de-escalation is communication. Our troopers and the communities we serve benefit when we improve how we approach and treat each other,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “We’re grateful for the grant that will allow us to build upon the training we currently provide to our recruits and move it into the field by implementing a consistent program for all of our nearly 2,100 enforcement members.”

De-escalation training helps ease tensions during police-civilian encounters, ensuring both law enforcement and community members can communicate effectively, securing the safety of everyone involved. Training on de-escalation helps officers maintain security in situations, prevent crime, and advance community policing.

“The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police is grateful for the efforts of our Governor to restore and provide training funds to our officers so they can better protect their communities,” said Chief Robert Stevenson, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

View a list of communities receiving public safety grants here:

Agency Project - Title - Award Amount

City of Big Rapids - Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation $75,000

Charter Township of Brownstown - Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation - $74,335

City of Detroit - Crisis Intervention Teams – Implementation of CIT - $241,768

Village of Dundee - Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation - $61,120

City of Houghton - Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation - $37,903

City of Ironwood - Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation - $21,300

Charter Township of Kalamazoo - Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation - $74,999

City of Marysville - Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation - $75,000

Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians - Supporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation - $51,205

Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police - Enhancing Existing Law Enforcement Accreditation Entities - $99,760

Michigan Department of State Police - De-Escalation Law Enforcement Agency Grants - $182,328

Oakland County - Microgrants / Community Trust and Legitimacy: Community Trust Project - $30,420

Total DOJ Grants - $1,025,138

To view the letter Governor Whitmer sent to U.S. Attorney General Garland in support of the Michigan State Police De-Escalation Training grant, click here.

