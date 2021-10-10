Woman dies two days after single-car crash in Marinette County

MARINETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An 83-year-old woman died Saturday as a result of injuries sustained during a one-vehicle crash.

According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, the woman has been identified as Loretta M. Patz of Coleman, WI.

Thursday morning, emergency responders were called to County Highway “B” near Jandt Road in the Town of Grover.

According to the Sheriff’s office, a vehicle was found in a ditch after hitting several trees.

Investigators say it appears Patz was driving eastbound in the fog when she missed a curve. She was alone in the vehicle. She died in a Madison, Wisconsin hospital.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Aurora/Bay Area paramedics, Marinette Rescue Squad, Peshtigo Police and the Marinette County Highway Commission.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the 7th traffic fatality in Marinette in 2021.

