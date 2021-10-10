Advertisement

Up North Lodge hosts the 2021 Just Believe Bike, Walk and Run Fundraiser

The charity event raised money and awareness for skin cancer; Forefront Dermatology provided free skin exams for the public before the race.
The sign for the Up North Lodge in Gwinn
The sign for the Up North Lodge in Gwinn(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -

Earlier today, bikers, walkers and runners gathered for a race to make a difference.

Just Believe hosted their 2021 Bike, Walk and Run fundraiser at The Up North Lodge.

Just Believe was founded in 2013 by Delight Hill to honor her daughter Jodi Ball who passed away from melanoma brain cancer the same year.

“Her wishes were to have an organization that would talk about sun safety awareness and skin cancer, and try to promote the use of sunscreen,” Hill said of her daughter.

Bike, Walk and Run participants set out from the lodge on a five mile journey around Shag Lake.

While the event has changed slightly since its beginning, its community aid has remained the same.

“We started in the Spring of 2013 in Negaunee, the first few were there, and then we moved out to The Up North Lodge because they’re terrific,” Hill said.

“Our goal is just to raise funds, but also help out organizations in our communities, and to give a scholarship to a Negaunee and a Gwinn high school senior.”

Two physicians were also on-site performing skin exams inside prior to the race.

“Forefront Dermatology Dr. Brooks and Hannah are coming out to do skin checks for free for the public,” Hill said.

“Its more or less to have your skin checked after a nice summer like we had, and make sure everything is okay.”

Prize raffles and a bag toss took place after the race.

If you missed the event, you can donate to Just Believe’s sunscreen dispenser project on their website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

