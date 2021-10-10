Advertisement

Michigan Tech students take part in 6th annual Justin Fitch Memorial Ruck

Proceeds from the event will go toward the non-profit Active Heroes
Event meant to raise awareness of veterans with PTSD
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of Michigan Tech University students participated in a common military exercise to honor a former frat brother

On Saturday morning, at least fifteen students from the school’s Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter took part in the 6th annual Justin Fitch Memorial Ruck. They walked with heavy bags of sand for almost three miles to and from Kestner Waterfront Park.

This ruck is named after Justin Fitch, a former MTU student who organized ruck marches around the country to help raise awareness of veterans with PTSD before his death in 2015.

“He was a SigEp, and he was a member of the military,” said organizer Jake Hosey. “I know one of the army values is selfless service, and he carried that out until the day he was gone. I think he would be proud that we’d come together and help raise money for something beyond us and for people that have helped serve us.”

Proceeds from the event go to Active Heroes, a non-profit that assists veterans with avoiding suicide.

There will be another memorial ruck next year, and the participants’ hope is to have ROTC students join.

