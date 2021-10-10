Advertisement

Marquette Mountain Resort celebrates end of mountain biking season with Bike Bash

Participants in the Bike Bash went up mountain chairlifts with their bikes to ride down steep trails.
Mountain biking trail at Marquette Mountain
Mountain biking trail at Marquette Mountain(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Today, mountain bikers got one last chance to ride for the year.

The Marquette Mountain Resort hosted their farewell bike bash to celebrate the end of mountain biking season.

Chairlifts ran bikers up the mountain from noon to 4:00 P.M. where they rode down mountain trails.

The mountain’s annual dry season began on September 17th.

“Bike season this year has absolutely been fantastic,” Marquette Mountain Resort Chairlift Operations Manager Drew Stackhouse said.

“I mean this is actually the first season we’ve been able to do it since a couple years now, so with this going on again its really nice to have this much turnout and this many people here. It’s been a really successful year.”

Marquette Mountain Resort will begin snow season activities in the near future.

