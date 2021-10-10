Finlandia Women’s Soccer makes one goal stand

STORM LAKE, Iowa (WLUC) - Sophomore Aspen Wallin was rock solid in goal as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (4-7-1) beat Buena Vista (1-10), Saturday afternoon at Rollins Stadium.

Buena Vista came out on attack as Wallin had five saves in the first 25 minutes of the game. With under eight minutes to go in the first half, Finlandia served up a corner kick.

The ball bounced around before freshman Ally Herrick got control and fired it in the net. The Lions played strong defense the rest of the way to come away with the win.

Finlandia had four shots with one on goal, five corner kicks and was called for four fouls. Wallin finished with nine saves.

Buena Vista had 12 shots with nine on goal, three corner kicks and was called for three fouls.

Finlandia keeps to the road, Thursday, Oct. 14 playing Maranatha Baptist. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. CST

