Finlandia Men’s Soccer wins in Iowa

STORM LAKE, Iowa (WLUC) - It was the ultimate display of SISU as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (6-8) came from behind to beat Buena Vista (2-7-2) 3-2, Saturday afternoon at Rollins Stadium.

With just over three minutes gone, junior Brendan Christian broke through the defense. However, Noah Hoffman made a great save.

Buena Vista began to push the ball forward and scored twice in a one-minute span. That made it 2-0, Beavers at the half.

Down with 30 minutes to go, Finlandia gritted its teeth. Freshman Mohamed Koroma fired a perfect pass to a speeding freshman Wandile Ngwenya. He put the ball in to make it 2-1.

At the 70:29 mark, Koroma scored his fourth penalty kick goal of the season. With 11:11 left in the game, Wandile made use of two great passes to put the Lions up 3-2. There was only one shot between the two teams the rest of the way.

Finlandia had 10 shots with eight on goal, four corner kicks and was called for 17 fouls.

Buena Vista had 10 shots with six on goal, five corner kicks and was called for nine fouls.

Finlandia returns to McAfee, Sunday, Oct. 17, taking on Concordia Moorhead. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.

