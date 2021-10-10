Finlandia Football can’t keep up with Minnesota-Morris

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of SISU as the Finlandia University football team (0-5, 0-2 UMAC) lost 41-20 to Minnesota Morris (3-3, 2-0 UMAC), Saturday afternoon at McAfee Field.

Finlandia showed moxie early in the game. On the first possession, 4th and three, freshman Carter Crouch faked a punt and ran for 23 yards. Minnesota Morris would score with 3:35 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lions marched down the field and freshman Isaiah Roberson plunged in from the one-yard line. The Cougars would score twice in the last four minutes of the half to seal the game.

Offensively, freshman Jaheim Hooks had a solid outing as he totaled 103 yards in all-purpose yardage. That included a 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Roberson would have another touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Defensively, FinnU had 105 tackles, breaking the school record of 103 against Wartburg (Sept. 24, 2016). Senior Dave Carlson had 21 tackles with a sack while sophomore Kejuan Sanders and freshman Cole Stuber had 12 each.

Finlandia remains home, Saturday, Oct. 16 taking on Martin Luther. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

