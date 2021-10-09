U.P. Authors Day Book Fair gathers writers from around the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents and visitors had a chance to stock up on winter reads Saturday afternoon.

Over 20 U.P. writers gathered to sell and sign their books during the Authors Day Book Fair. All kinds of genres were available, from memoirs, to children’s picture books, to murder mysteries.

The U.P. Publishers and Authors (UPPAA) organization hosted the book fair to bring awareness to local writers.

One author, Richard Hill, says he enjoys the solidarity of writing about the U.P. He sold his memoirs and short story fiction books at the event.

“We have an opportunity to mix it up with a lot of local people, and people are coming into town for the colors right now,” says Hill. “I get to talk to new readers and old readers; I like the one-on-one.”

Elizabeth Fust, a Northern Michigan University graduate, enjoys writing children’s picture books. This was her first time attending an Authors Day Book Fair.

“It just helps us all come together,” says Fust. “We’re going to buy each other’s books, no doubt. But we’re also going to get them out to whoever’s wandering around from the Farmers’ Market.”

If you could not make it to the U.P. Authors Day event, there are more ways to connect with authors and purchase their books on the UPPAA website.

