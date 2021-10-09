U.P. 200 Dryland Dash sees record number of entries

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 67 teams competed in the 5th annual U.P. 200 Dryland Dash Saturday morning, a record-breaking year for the race.

The Dryland Dash is a shorter, dryer version of the winter U.P. 200. Teams of 4 or 6 dogs pulled racers on specially designed wheeled rigs through a wooded one-mile course. Racers could also compete with 1 or 2 dogs on a bike, scooter, or on foot.

The second part of the course was reduced this year from 2 miles to 1 mile because of the warm weather.

The Race Chairman, Tim Trowbridge, says the event is gaining in popularity.

“We want to try to encourage people to get involved in a sport like this, which is good for the dogs, it’s also good for the owners. It gets both parties involved in some kind of activity,” says Trowbridge.

The event finishes up tomorrow with another mile-race. Todays and tomorrow’s times will be added together to determine winners. A $2,000 purse will be split among the winners.

