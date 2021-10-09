Advertisement

New craft store opens in Marquette

Amelia’s Craft Market has hundreds of locally-made boutique style items.
A display in Amelia's Craft Market
A display in Amelia's Craft Market(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new craft store in Marquette is offering a unique experience for local artists and shoppers.

Amelia’s Craft Market, located on South Front Street, has hundreds of boutique style items made from the hands of Marquette County artists.

Amelia and her husband are woodworkers from Wisconsin, and wanted to bring their craft to the Marquette area. Before opening the shop, they sought out local artists to offer them room to sell their items as well.

As a crafter herself, Amelia understands the work involved for local artists to promote their art.

“Going to craft shows is awesome, but they’re not as often,” says McDonald. “And you have to pack up your things every single time you go to a craft show and you have to put it back in your car after. This way, they can set themselves up and they can leave it.”

Amelia hopes to add beer, wine, and syrup vendors to the shop. She still has room for 6 to 12 more vendors. For ways to apply, visit Amelia’s Craft Market Facebook page.

The craft shop is open Wednesday - Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

