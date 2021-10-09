Finlandia Volleyball goes 1-1 in Ashland Tournament

ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - It was a long day of volleyball as the Finlandia University volleyball team (9-10) picked up a split, Friday afternoon at Kendrigan Gymnasium.

Northland (4-11) – L, 3-2 (19-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 15-7)

In the first set, Finlandia raced out to a 9-3 lead and was off to the races.

The second set was one of runs. Northland got off to a 4-0 lead. The Lions reeled off five straight points to take a 5-4 lead. The Lumberjills scored four straight to effectively end the set.

In the third set, Northland came out on fire. A kill by Larissa Fossum made it 8-2. Finlandia began a slow methodical march back into the set.

Freshman Emily Wilson blasted the ball down and in. That ended an 11-4 run to put the Lions up 13-12. The teams went back-and-forth until FinnU was up 21-19. Freshman Kennedy Eldridge knocked down a kill to start a run of four straight points.

In the fourth set, the Lumberjills started out 9-2 to force a fifth set.

In the fifth and deciding set, Northland scored the first five points to end the match.

For Finlandia, Wilson had 14 kills and 13 digs and sophomore Joslynn Perala had 18 digs. For solo blocks, Eldridge had six and freshman Emma DeKiewiet had three.

For Northland, Fossum had 24 kills and Elizabeth Montgomery added 18. Alexa Zadra had 20 digs.

North Central (5-11) – W, 3-2 (21-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-16, 15-7)

In the first set, Finlandia and North Central played on even steady terms for most of the match. Up 17-14, the Rams scored three straight points that turned the tide.

In the second set, the Lions got off to an early 8-3 lead. NCU refused to quit and ran off an 11-7 run.

That closed the gap to 15-14. Wilson smashed the ball off a defender to start a burst of four straight points to effectively tie up the match.

The third set saw both teams with quick bursts; only for the other team to pull even. At 14-12, North Central scored four straight points to take control.

The fourth was another back-and-forth affair. The Rams got a block to make it 15-13. Eldridge hammered the ball home that started a 10-3 closing burst.

In the fifth set, tied at 1-1, Eldridge served up four straight points with two aces. NCU was not able to recover.

For Finlandia, Perala had a strong night with 16 kills and 20 digs while Wilson had 11 kills and 18 digs. It was a solid serving night with 13 aces led by Wilson with five and senior Taylor Talerico at four.

For North Central, Emily DiGiorgio had 15 kills and Makayla Krohnberg had 13. Hannah Fischer had 22 digs.

Finlandia stays on the road, Friday, Oct. 15 taking on Illinois Wesleyan in Eau Claire, Wis. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. CST.

