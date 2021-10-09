Ferris State holds off Michigan Tech Women’s Soccer

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team fought hard at #9 nationally ranked Ferris State on Friday (Oct. 8), but ultimately fell 2-1. The Huskies trailed 1-0 at the half, battled back to tie the game, but fell 2-1 to the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs would strike early four minutes into the game, when Grace Verhage scored her sixth goal of the season to give the home team an early one goal advantage.

Michigan Tech would battle hard, keeping it a one goal game at the break and limiting the chances of the opposition.

The Black and Gold would tie it up in the 53rd minute off a corner kick from Stephanie Yeager. After a scramble for a loose ball, Hannah Loughlin would find it, turn and fire one into the back of the net to tie the game. It was Loughlin’s first goal of the season.

The Bulldogs would get the game’s deciding tally in the 68th minute when Verhage would score her second of the game, getting one past the goalkeeper on a fast break.

“It was a tale of two halves for us. We got ourselves into a hole early that we had to dig out of,” Coach Turk Ozturk said. “Our team fought very hard in the second half with a high level of intensity. It is disappointing now, but we will look at these matches as turning points for our program in the future.”

The Huskies trailed in shots for the game 10-6 and put five shots on goal for the game compared to six from the Bulldogs.

Michigan Tech will be back home this Sunday (Oct. 10) to take on Parkside. The Rangers are 2-7-1 on the season and 0-5-1 in the GLIAC. They are coming off a 4-0 loss at Northern Michigan.

