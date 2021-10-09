Cardoso’s brace leads women’s soccer in shutout victory

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team (5-5, 3-3 GLIAC) notched their third four-goal game of the year in a 4-0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) shutout of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

UP EARLY

Isabela Cardoso put the first Wildcat goal on the board in the 13th minute.

Her first goal of the game came from an assist from Rachael Erste. The score was Cardoso’s fourth of the season.

MAKE IT TWO

The next NMU goal was facilitated by Cardoso 13 minutes after the first score.

After a corner kick, the ball found its way to the senior at the right-left corner of the top of the box.

Cardoso drove in towards the goal running along the end line and kicked the ball to Brooke Pietila who sent it to the left of the Ranger’s keeper for a Wildcat goal.

LUCKY NO. 3

The third goal was yet again a Cardoso feature.

Brenna Musser held off a Parkside defender to secure possession of the ball after a long pass. Musser then kicked the ball in front of the net where two NMU players were waiting.

Cardoso leaped into the air and kicked the ball into the right corner of the net with her side parallel to the ground.

The Wildcats went into the half up 3-0.

THAT’S ALL FOLKS

With a little under 38 minutes left in regulation, NMU put the last goal of the match in the net.

After a pass from Justina L’Esperance, Ashley Koch used a light touch on the ball with her right foot to put the ball past the Ranger keeper and in for the score.

When the clock hit 90 the score signaled a 4-0 Wildcat win.

STAT LEADERS

There was no contest when it came to shots as NMU showed true domination with a 34-5 margin in total shots. It was the same for shots on goal as the Wildcats had over four times as many as the opposition (17-4).

Cardoso notched a brace with her two goals and added an assist to her stats for the match. She led the team and match in shots on goal with five.

Justina L’Esperance led the ‘Cats in shots with six. One of those attempts came on target.

A total of 17 NMU student-athletes had at least one shot with 12 earning shots on target in the GLIAC match.

The Wildcats spent 65-percent of the match in control of the ball with 71-percent of their total time in possession across the line in attacking territory.

Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps picked up the win and the shutout in 78:10 of match time with four saves. Freshman Sydney Lake played in the net for a little over 11 minutes.

WILDCAT TALK

“It was a good game,” said senior forward Isabela Cardoso who collected two goals.

“The match was a collective effort with the other girls. I am ready for our next game,” concluded Cardoso.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats host Purdue University Northwest on Sunday. The GLIAC match is set to begin at the NMU Soccer Field at 1 p.m.

