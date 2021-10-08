Advertisement

Whitmer vetoes bill to ease restrictions on feeding birds

Feeding birds is not illegal. But it’s illegal to put out food that can lure or attract deer.
A photo of a doe standing in a field.
A photo of a doe standing in a field.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have eased restrictions on feeding birds in areas where deer and elk roam.

Whitmer says the bill clashes with state efforts to keep certain animals from congregating and spreading disease.

Feeding birds is not illegal. But it’s illegal to put out food that can lure or attract deer.

Rep. Ken Borton’s bill would have explicitly allowed people to place or spread feed within 300 feet from their house.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Farm Bureau opposed the bill.

Years ago, Borton was accused of not doing enough to keep deer from his feeders in Otsego County. He said the case was dismissed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease
Mugshot of Aaron Kuchinka, 32.
Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material
Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford
The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of...
2021 state Christmas tree to be harvested in Marenisco

Latest News

Kim Lear and her company, Inlay Insights
Kim Lear set to speak at upcoming Econ Club Meeting in Marquette
The Baraga community gathered today for the 12th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community holds 12th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
The chair is designed for extra support, especially when doing yoga standing
Chair yoga for seniors comes to Florence County
FILE: Cars driving down Ludington St. in downtown Escanaba.
Escanaba already preparing for Christmas