Veridea Group announces new plans for Iron Mountain hotel

A rendering of the new hotel
A rendering of the new hotel(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Veridea Group has announced plans for a new hotel in downtown Iron Mountain. It will be a new prototype Townplace Suites by Marriott.

The 95-room, all-suite hotel will be constructed at 200 South Stephenson Avenue, the former site of a motor lodge. The extended-stay hotel will serve both leisure and business travelers and will also have a small conference room.

“We think it’s going to be a real plus for the Iron Mountain community in addition to providing some new jobs it will provide a draw, a reason for people to stay in Iron Mountain,” said Michele Thomas, Veridea Group Director of Development.

The $16 million project is expected to produce 100 construction jobs and 30 permanent jobs. Work is set to begin next spring.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

