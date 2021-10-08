Townships remain against windmills

STANTON & ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fight continues between Stanton and Adams Twp. residents against Circle Power over the development of 12 industrial wind turbines in Adams Twp.

The Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge, a non-profit has been assisting the townships in education and outreach to help block the developers.

During Wednesday’s Stanton Twp. board meeting it was revealed that out of a survey of 384 residents, 83% oppose windmill development.

The survey results came in only days after Circle Power, a Royal Oak Company, decided it would withdrawal plans from Stanton Twp.

Now, the company wants to move forward with building 12 industrial wind turbines in Adams Twp. It says it plans to facilitate wildlife studies through the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE.

Circle Power was previously denied by EGLE for its developments, citing the projects would impose “significant adverse effects” on wildlife.

“We submitted plans for birds and bats to the service, and we’re working through the process,” said Christopher Moore, Circle Power vice president of development.

The Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge, who oppose windmill development, say they don’t understand why Circle Power would try again.

“The Guardians also doesn’t know why moving the turbines slightly around in that area will appease EGLE and Fish and Wildlife’s decision that this is a poorly sited project,” said Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge President James Mihelcic.

The Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge add that Stanton and Adams Twp. share a long border, which raises shared concerns among both townships’ residents.

