South Range celebrates Oktoberfest Saturday

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, South Range will begin a new tradition – celebrating Oktoberfest.

The fun begins at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Range Lounge on Baltic Ave.

At the Veteran’s Memorial Park, there will be a 5K and 10K run/walk.

More family-friendly events will be occurring throughout the day, including bounce houses and kids games.

There will be Oktoberfest food at the South Range VFW from 2 p.m. -7 p.m.

South Range Oktoberfest Celebration President Michael Renier says there will also be opportunities to get your groove on.

“The music, we’re going to have a dance floor in the Range Veterans Club,” said Renier. “People can dance to the music, and it will be polka, German, and rock & roll music. Which is good for people to dance and have fun.”

Below is a full list of events.

Full list of events for South Range's Oktoberfest on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Michael Renier. (WLUC/MICHAEL RENIER)

