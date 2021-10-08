Advertisement

Power out throughout Negaunee Friday afternoon

The city says there is no current estimate on time for repairs.
Power outage graphic.
Power outage graphic.(AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Power’s out in Negaunee Friday afternoon.

The City of Negaunee says the city-wide power outage was caused by an issue with UPPCO’s infrastructure.

UPPCO crews are investigating the cause.

The city says there is no current estimate on time for repairs.

No other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease
Mugshot of Aaron Kuchinka, 32.
Menominee man arrested for 70+ charges related to aggravated child sexually abusive material
Investigation underway after car crash in Kingsford
The official 2021 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of...
2021 state Christmas tree to be harvested in Marenisco

Latest News

Nash at various events throughout his career.
Northern Lights YMCA Executive Director retires
A rendering of the new hotel
Veridea Group announces new plans for Iron Mountain hotel
Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand
Marquette band releases new song highlighting life in the U.P.
Halloween Superstore, Marquette
2021 Halloween costume trends follow entertainment industry