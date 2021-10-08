Power out throughout Negaunee Friday afternoon

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Power’s out in Negaunee Friday afternoon.

The City of Negaunee says the city-wide power outage was caused by an issue with UPPCO’s infrastructure.

UPPCO crews are investigating the cause.

The city says there is no current estimate on time for repairs.

No other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

