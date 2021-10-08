Advertisement

Peter White Public Library hosting interactive art exhibit, ‘Herstory, the Women that Inspire Us’

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library director Andrea Ingmire says the library has hosted a few events like this throughout the month.

Janeen Rastall, the exhibit organizer and an artist, said she is excited to have community members interact with art and poetry. The event is Tuesday, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It is open for all ages. For more information click here.

There will also be an artist reception with Marquette Poets Circle.

