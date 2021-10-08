Advertisement

Patchy fog again Friday morning plus a chance of showers

Warm and increasingly humid air leading to areas of dense a.m. fog and scattered showers in the U.P. Friday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy fog and rain showers overnight and into Friday morning as a low pressure system from the central Mississippi River Valley tracks northward towards the Upper Peninsula. For your Friday morning drive, reduce speed and increase the following distance in the case of dense fog lowering visibilities along your route. Scattered showers continue into the heat of the day, plus isolated thunderstorm chances -- light to moderate rainfall but brief downpours possible from thunderstorms.

Rain chances continue Saturday, diminishing in the evening as the system exits Upper Michigan.

Another system arrives from the Northern Plains to bring west-to-east showers Sunday -- few thunderstorms possible with this system.

After the weekend, the jet stream orientates from southwest to northeast over the U.P., bringing in a series of systems to produce off and on showers over the region next week.

Friday: Patchy morning fog; mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers then diminishing late; warm and humid

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph ; warm and humid

>Highs: 70

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and less humid

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: 1 driver in Ontonagon County crash dies; other driver in jail
25-year-old Bailey Cristofori was last seen at the Marquette Food Co-op at 502 W. Washington...
Update: Missing Waterford Township woman has been found
A rendering of the planned TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel in downtown Iron Mountain....
95-room, all-suite hotel planned in downtown Iron Mountain
The Rudness Family
A family from Marquette is bringing awareness to Tay-Sachs disease
FILE. A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
No charges filed against MSP troopers for officer-involved shooting this spring in Hubbell

Latest News

Oct. 7, 2021
Patchy dense fog again Thursday morning with clouds increasing later ahead of rain chances
Increasing clouds Thursday with a chance of showers south into the late afternoon and early...
Sunny breaks Thursday after a.m. fog clears, with rain on the way
Oct. 6, 2021
More dense morning fog followed by Wednesday sunshine
Potential dense patchy areas of fog possible through Wednesday morning, then clearing for more...
Patchy fog returns tonight through Wednesday morning, then sunny breaks and warmth by midday