Patchy fog again Friday morning plus a chance of showers

Patchy fog and rain showers overnight and into Friday morning as a low pressure system from the central Mississippi River Valley tracks northward towards the Upper Peninsula. For your Friday morning drive, reduce speed and increase the following distance in the case of dense fog lowering visibilities along your route. Scattered showers continue into the heat of the day, plus isolated thunderstorm chances -- light to moderate rainfall but brief downpours possible from thunderstorms.

Rain chances continue Saturday, diminishing in the evening as the system exits Upper Michigan.

Another system arrives from the Northern Plains to bring west-to-east showers Sunday -- few thunderstorms possible with this system.

After the weekend, the jet stream orientates from southwest to northeast over the U.P., bringing in a series of systems to produce off and on showers over the region next week.

Friday: Patchy morning fog; mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers then diminishing late; warm and humid

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph ; warm and humid

>Highs: 70

Monday: Partly sunny, warm and less humid

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy and seasonably cool

>Highs: 60

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.