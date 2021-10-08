Northern Lights YMCA Executive Director retires

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA Executive Director of 40 years retired Friday, on his birthday.

Gary Nash started at the YMCA as a summer worker. He thought the Y would make a great career and he’s been there ever since. Now, Nash says his co-workers and board of directors are family.

In retirement, Nash will continue volunteering at the Y and enjoy some of his favorite activities.

“One of the reasons I moved to the U.P. was because I love the outdoors. I love hunting and fishing and just being out recreating, riding motorcycles. I want to do more of that,” said Nash. The new executive director is Jonathan Ringel, the current director of the Dickinson Center. He will remain in Iron Mountain and travel to Escanaba when necessary.

Caron Salo, current Fund Development Director at the Wells Center will become the new director for the Delta Center.

